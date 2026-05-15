Ministerial staff allege assault by senior woman officer at AR Headquarters

CHENNAI: Uneasy tensions have erupted within the Tamil Nadu police force after a senior woman officer allegedly assaulted a ministerial staff member inside the Armed Police Headquarters. The incident has triggered widespread outrage among police ministerial staff across the state.
According to reports the woman officer , serving as a Deputy Inspector general of Police at thei Armed Police Headquarters, Kilpauk called a ministerial staff member working under her, to her chamber on May 11, 2026. She is alleged to have confronted him angrily over why he was sending e-office files with a number she did not approve of.
During the altercation, she reportedly removed her footwear, threw a shoe at him, and then used one shoe to slap him on his cheek. She also allegedly made derogatory remarks about ministerial staff in general.
Camp officer and another employee were present in the room at the time of the incident.
The Tamil Nadu Police Ministerial Staff Association has strongly condemned the assault and announced plans to protest. They have demanded an urgent meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking immediate action against the officer.
The Association further stated that the incident has created a climate of fear among all home ministerial staff across the state, urging authorities to resolve the matter without delay.