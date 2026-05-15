Ministerial staff allege assault by senior woman officer at AR Headquarters

According to reports the woman officer , serving as a Deputy Inspector general of Police at thei Armed Police Headquarters, Kilpauk called a ministerial staff member working under her, to her chamber on May 11, 2026. She is alleged to have confronted him angrily over why he was sending e-office files with a number she did not approve of.

During the altercation, she reportedly removed her footwear, threw a shoe at him, and then used one shoe to slap him on his cheek. She also allegedly made derogatory remarks about ministerial staff in general.