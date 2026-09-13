Minister reviews monsoon preparedness in Tiruvottiyur, Manali zones

At Kargil Nagar lake in Tiruvottiyur, he inspected the readiness of a water collection tank.

In Manali, he inspected the Puzhal surplus water confluence point near Jothi Nagar Bridge in Sadayankuppam, Kosasthalaiyar river stretch from RL Nagar to Sadaiyankuppam, and the Burma Nagar bridge area where surplus water from Puzhal joins the river.

Minister Ramesh directed officials to expedite desilting of lakes, ponds and canals, remove water hyacinth and blockages, repair and strengthen damaged retaining walls, and also hasten ongoing storm water drain works.