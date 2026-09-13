Minister reviews monsoon preparedness in Tiruvottiyur, Manali zones

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon approaching, HR&CE Minister P Ramesh, who was assigned as monitoring Minister for Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones, reviewed preparedness.
At Kargil Nagar lake in Tiruvottiyur, he inspected the readiness of a water collection tank.
In Manali, he inspected the Puzhal surplus water confluence point near Jothi Nagar Bridge in Sadayankuppam, Kosasthalaiyar river stretch from RL Nagar to Sadaiyankuppam, and the Burma Nagar bridge area where surplus water from Puzhal joins the river.
Minister Ramesh directed officials to expedite desilting of lakes, ponds and canals, remove water hyacinth and blockages, repair and strengthen damaged retaining walls, and also hasten ongoing storm water drain works.
Meanwhile, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected Madhavaram and Manali zones.
He reviewed the ongoing construction of a SWD along the Madhavaram-Red Hills Road and desilting work in the Puzhal surplus water canal.
He also inspected the point near the Third Main Road of Sri Balaji Nagar where the surplus water canal from Ambattur and Korattur lakes joins the drainage network.
In Manali, he visited the Puzhal surplus water canal near the CPCL Bottle Bridge and Amullavoyal Bridge, and directed officials to remove water hyacinth and vegetation and undertake desilting works.