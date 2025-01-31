Minister P K Sekar Babu inaugurates Chennai inter-school district level athletic meet

CHENNAI: The Chennai Inter-School District Level Athletic Meet for the academic year 2024-2025 was inaugurated by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The event was presided over by Mayor R Priya.

The minister lit the flame to mark the athletic meet inauguration. He then inspected the parade of school students which was followed by an oath-taking ceremony for the athletes.

The athletic events are held for Chennai Primary, Intermediate, and High School students. The meet featured various track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m races, as well as high jump, long jump, shot put, and discus throw competitions. Students from various schools in Chennai participated in the event.

The competitions are held at the school level and at the zonal level, and then the finals for the winning students will be held. Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, regional deputy commissioners, district sports officer, and other officials were present at the inauguration.