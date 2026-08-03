Minister N Anand, Saidapet MLA conduct inspection at Thideer Nagar

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand and Saidapet MLA M Arul Prakasam conducted a joint inspection at Thideer Nagar, along the Adyar riverbank under the Maraimalai Adigal Bridge in Saidapet, on Monday.
The move follows long-standing complaints from residents about unhygienic conditions and a lack of basic sanitation in the locality. Minister Anand instructed the Saidapet MLA to install mobile toilets for the residents. He also heard public grievances relating to the cleanliness at Thideer Nagar.
Anand interacted with community members during the inspection, and reviewed the ground situation along the riverbank. He assured residents that necessary desilting work along the Adyar river would be carried out ahead of the upcoming Northeast monsoon to mitigate flood risks.
He also instructed local authorities and the MLA to ensure the swift provision of essential public amenities, prompting immediate measures to set up mobile toilets and improve infrastructure in the area.