Minister launches small bus service connecting Guindy Kalaignar Centenary Hospital with Kotturpuram MRTS station

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday flagged off the new small bus route S30K operated by the MTC. This route connects Kotturpuram MRTS Railway Station to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Guindy.

The flag-off event was attended by MTC Managing Director Alby John Varghese, Greater Chennai Corporation Zonal Committee Chairperson Durairaj, various councillors, and other government officials.

According to an MTC announcement, bus route S30K will start from Guindy Thiru V Ka Estate, stopping at Guindy Super Specialty Hospital, Alandur Road, Bazaar Road, Saidapet Metro, and Nandanam before arriving at Kotturpuram MRTS Railway Station.

The bus will depart from Guindy Thiru V Ka Estate at the following times: 7.10 am, 8.40 am, 10.05 am, 11.25 am, 12.40 pm, 2.05 pm, 3.20 pm, and 4.40 pm.

From Kotturpuram Railway Station, the bus will depart at: 6.30 am, 7.55 am, 9.25 am, 10.45 am, 12.05 pm, 1.15 pm, 2.40 pm, 4.00 pm, and 6.45 pm.