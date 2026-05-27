Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan chairs review meet of Mylapore constituency

He reviewed student enrollment drives, infrastructural facilities, and teaching staff strength across local Chennai schools. Metro Water Board officials briefed him on the on active drinking water schemes, pumping stations, and underground sewerage projects.

The discussions also prioritised housing welfare, detailing basic amenities required for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board settlements and proposed extensions. Concluding the session, Venkataramanan directed officials to expedite all pending projects within their stipulated timeframes and take immediate action on public grievances.