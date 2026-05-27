Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan chairs review meet of Mylapore constituency

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to evaluate ongoing development projects in the Mylapore Assembly Constituency.
The minister conducted a ward-byward assessment covering Wards 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, and 171 within the Chennai Corporation limits.
The comprehensive review evaluated critical civic operations, including stormwater drains, road relaying, parks, street lighting, and solid waste management. Addressing essential public services, the Minister also inspected the functioning of local Amma Unvagam and burial grounds.
He reviewed student enrollment drives, infrastructural facilities, and teaching staff strength across local Chennai schools. Metro Water Board officials briefed him on the on active drinking water schemes, pumping stations, and underground sewerage projects.
The discussions also prioritised housing welfare, detailing basic amenities required for Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board settlements and proposed extensions. Concluding the session, Venkataramanan directed officials to expedite all pending projects within their stipulated timeframes and take immediate action on public grievances.