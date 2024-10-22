Minister CV Ganesan conducts surprise inspection at ESI Hospital in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan conducted a surprise inspection at ESI Medical College and Hospital, Pallavaram, on Tuesday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the inspection was at 7 am, this morning where he asked the outpatients about the treatment facilities being provided by hospital management.

The minister also ensured that the doctors and staff arrived for their shift on time.

Reports also stated that he conducted a survey to verify if there is sufficient stock of medicines in the pharmacy.

The Director of ESI Hospitals, Dr R Ilango Maheswaran, along with doctors and staff, were present during the inspection.