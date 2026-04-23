Migrant workers in Tirupur emerge as key players in assembly polls

According to AITUC Banian Factory Labour Union general secretary N. Sekar, Tirupur North alone has around 20,000 migrant voters, while Tirupur South has approximately 16,000. “Their preference for a political party varies between Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” Sekar noted, adding that one of their primary concerns is improving train connectivity to their native states.

Recognizing their electoral significance, political parties, both regional and national, had their campaigns strategize in Hindi to connect more effectively with the migrant workforce. A DMK functionary involved in supervising such a Hindi outreach campaign among the migrants said, “We are highlighting welfare measures, especially free bus travel for women, which resonates strongly among migrant families.”