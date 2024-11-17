Migrant worker from UP succumbs to burns in boiler blast in Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A migrant worker who suffered over 80 per cent burns in a boiler blast at a factory in Gummidipoondi succumbed to the injuries on Saturday night at a hospital in Chennai.

The police identified the deceased as Akhilesh Yadav of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh was employed at an iron rod manufacturing firm at Pathapalayam village near Gummidipoondi SIPCOT.

The accident occurred on Saturday when Akhilesh was working near the furnace. Due to a boiler blast, the molten iron splashed from the furnace and fell on Akhilesh and a few other workers.

The injured workers were administered first aid and rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital (GSH) where Akhilesh Yadav succumbed to injuries on Saturday night.

Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police have registered a case and further investigations are under way.