Midnight power cuts trigger fresh protests across Chennai

The city has been experiencing sweltering conditions since May 20, and repeated power disruptions ranging from brief interruptions to outages lasting several hours have caused considerable hardship, particularly for children and senior citizens.

On Monday night, several south Chennai localities, including Madipakkam, Nanganallur, Puzhuthivakkam, Medavakkam, Moovarasampet, Manapakkam and Kilkattalai, were plunged into darkness around 9.45 pm after a 33 kV transmission line feeding the Madipakkam substation from the Perumbakkam substation developed a fault. The disruption occurred when the Madipakkam substation was already facing supply constraints due to a fault in a power transformer connected to the Pallikaranai source.