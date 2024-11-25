Middle of monsoon, Chennai's storm water drains still a 'work in progress'

CHENNAI: Smack dab in the middle of the monsoon season, and the city is still on its head with regard to the storm water drains (SWD). Even after several years and a regime change, there seems to be no end to the construction of new SWDs, and repair of the old drains. Which leaves Chennaiites bracing for the next cyclone and its related challenges, including the forecast indicating above-average rainfall by the middle of this week!

After mid-October when the SWD works were incomplete, DT Next revisited the same areas recently. Though some portions of the construction works have been completed, the situation in Madhavaram, Velachery and Mylapore remains the same – several works are still ongoing with none of the safety precautions mandated by the civic body.

Denizens lamented to this reporter that the ongoing SWD construction had led to water-logging during the first monsoon spell in October. That fear continues to haunt them, as the northeast monsoon seasons have been known to be merciless each year. Despite knowing these challenges, they accuse the civic authorities of continuing to work at a slow pace in a few places.

Waterlogging each year

The SWD construction in Ram Nagar, Velachery, is a long-pending project. It has the dubious distinction of being one of the most flood-prone areas even after a mild spell.

“The construction work has been going on for more than two years in a densely populated area. It should have been completed by now but the pace of work is slow. The local body should increase the shutters of the SWD; they haven’t done that. When it rained last month, there was knee-deep water on the roads, and in some areas, water entered homes,” rued V Kumararaja, a resident of Annai Indira Gandhi Nagar, Velachery.

Ongoing SWD work in Velachery, and incomplete re-lay work on Justice Sundaram Road in Mylapore, make it hard for motorists to navigate

After the recent rainfall, the Corporation has installed temporary barriers near the SWD in the area, and also kept sandbags to prevent excess water flow into the residential areas. “Heavy rain is forecasted from tomorrow, and we’re worried that the sand bags will not prevent flooding. Also, rainwater flow is blocked due to the silt and garbage clogged in the drain,” pointed out G Manohar, a shopkeeper in the locality.

Completed works

Similarly, two years ago, the Corporation had constructed a SWD to prevent inundation near the Nagathamman temple at Thanikachalam Nagar in Madhavaram. But the opposite happened during the recent spell, when the area was flooded, and it took over 10 hours to drain. Though authorities ensured to clear the stagnated rainwater through motor pumps, there was still water-logging in many residential areas.

Thanikachalam Nagar, Madhavaram

This prompted the Corporation authorities to double down, hasten the work, and complete the majority of work within a short period of time. The open pit near the temple has been closed.

R Namazhvar, a resident of Thanikachalam Nagar, said, “Now that the major portion of the work is completed, we’re hoping to enjoy a flood-free monsoon this year. But, until the SWD work is fully completed, there will be water stagnation in many places in the neighbourhood.”

Residents of Thanikachalam Nagar are also rankled about the illegal sewage discharge into the existing SWD. “The neighbouring areas such as Villivakkam, Korattur and Ambattur are linked to the SWD here. So, the residential and commercial buildings in those areas discharge their sewage into the drain here. During rainy days, the entire area is flooded with sewage-mixed water. Even after it’s drained out, the road becomes slushy and non-usable until it dries,” averred R Ponnusamy, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Madhavaram.

The SWD work near Nagathamman temple in Thanikachalam Nagar, which ‘DT Next’ published a story on October 14, is over but, the other part towards the street remains incomplete

Residents have given a petition to the Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to stop the illegal discharge of sewage into the SWD in the area, and are awaiting a response.

Road re-lay inefficient

On the other hand, though the SWD construction has been partially completed on Justice Sundaram Road in Mylapore, the civic body has failed to re-lay the road or carry out patch work, lamented commuters and residents. The road has turned slushy, especially after the sudden downpour recently.

“We’re relieved that the SWD work is completed but the civic body has left the road in a pathetic condition. It’s difficult to navigate, and especially during peak hours, it’s a nightmare. It’s a popular residential area, which is often frequented by authorities, and yet, no immediate steps have been taken to re-lay the road,” fumed D Srinivasan, a commuter at Mylapore.

When contacted, a senior official with GCC stated that based on the recent rainfall report on water stagnation and incomplete SWD construction, the corporation has completed interlinking of drains in many areas in the city. “However, precautionary measures have been taken in the areas where the construction and linking works are ongoing. We’ve also ensured that the stagnated water on the roads is clear in a timely manner,” he added.