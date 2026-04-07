Mid-air death on Mauritius–Chennai flight; passenger collapses en route

The Air Mauritius flight, carrying 286 passengers, had departed from Mauritius the previous night and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 6.20 am. However, the aircraft was given priority clearance and landed around 6 am after the medical emergency was reported.

According to sources, Krishna developed severe breathlessness during the flight in the early hours. His wife raised an alarm, following which the cabin crew alerted the pilot and sought assistance from doctors onboard. Despite immediate first aid, he lost consciousness.

The pilot informed Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested medical assistance on arrival. A medical team that boarded the aircraft upon landing examined the passenger and declared him dead.