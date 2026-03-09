Microchipping of horses in a week; TNAWB registration to start on March 10

The TNAWB veterinary team is all set to conduct the sensitisation programme and start the registration on Tuesday (March 10).

Following the microchipping of stray dogs and cattle, the GCC adopted a resolution in the recently concluded council meeting to regulate horse rides along Marina, Besant Nagar, and other beaches by mandating horse licenses and asking owners to microchip and vaccinate their horses. Earlier, the TNAWB had asked local bodies to ensure compliance and restricted the rules for working horses and other equines, mandating registration, microchipping, veterinary certification and work-hour restrictions. Horse owners must obtain a licence from the Corporation and register with TNAWB.