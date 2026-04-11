Help map your commute: CUMTA survey seeks public input to finalize 220 Metro feeder buses routes in Chennai

The survey asks users to provide key details: their starting location, the Metro station they board, the mode of travel used to reach the station and the time taken, and their destination station along with how they complete the journey. Additional suggestions can also be given if there are any specific needs, say, wheelchair requirements etc.

Hosted on the Chennai One app, it is aimed at refining feeder routes that have already been mapped for Metro stations. “This survey is for refining those routes. What we have now is based on station surveys, which only capture Metro travellers,” said Jeyakumar, member secretary, CUMTA.