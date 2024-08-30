MGM Malar performs India's first TAVR with Aortic Ultrasound

CHENNAI: Experts at the advanced 24/7 heart failure department at MGM Healthcare Malar Adyar have successfully performed the first Emergency Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) with Aortic Ultrasound (AVUS) in India.

The innovative procedure was performed on a 70-year-old patient in cardiogenic shock due to critical aortic stenosis and severe left ventricular dysfunction. The patient, who arrived with crashing cardiogenic shock and pulmonary edema, was facing an admission mortality rate of 50 per cent. Dr AB Gopalamurugan, Senior Consultant of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology Director and TAVR and Endovascular Therapy Director, at MGM Malar Adyar and his team leveraged Aortic Ultrasound (AVUS) technology to plan and execute the valve replacement.

Dr AB Gopalamurugan said the life-saving intervention was performed under local anesthesia, immediately stabilising the patient and restoring normal left ventricular function. The patient’s recovery and rapid discharge in 48 hours highlight the transformative impact of this technology.