MGM doctors use ECMO to save patient after cardiac arrest during angioplasty

Once his circulation was stabilised, the team led by Dr Babu Ezhumalai restored blood flow through complex angioplasty and stent implantation. After prolonged intensive care and multidisciplinary support, the patient was weaned off ECMO, regained mobility and was discharged in stable condition.

Follow-up evaluations showed his heart's pumping capacity improving from complete standstill after cardiac arrest to a normal ejection fraction of 53%, enabling him to return to an active daily life.

Dr Babu Ezhumalai said advanced Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) technologies enable doctors to safely perform high-risk angioplasty in patients with severe coronary artery disease, poor heart function and cardiogenic shock.