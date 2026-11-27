The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday announced that passengers were unable to purchase paper QR tickets at Metro stations on the Yellow Line due to a technical glitch.

Commuters were advised to use alternative ticketing options, including the CMRL mobile application and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), until the issue was resolved.

The technical problem also affected train operations, with CMRL informing passengers that services on the Yellow Line were experiencing delays due to technical issues.

In a subsequent update, the Metro announced that the technical glitch had been rectified and paper QR ticketing facilities on the Yellow Line were functioning again. Passengers requiring assistance were asked to contact the helpline at 1860 425 1515 or email customercare@cmrl.in.