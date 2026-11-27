CHENNAI: For the second time in November, a technical glitch in the Chennai Metro Rail ticketing system inconvenienced passengers on the Yellow Line, disrupting paper QR ticket purchases and causing delays in train services.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday announced that passengers were unable to purchase paper QR tickets at Metro stations on the Yellow Line due to a technical glitch.
Commuters were advised to use alternative ticketing options, including the CMRL mobile application and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), until the issue was resolved.
The technical problem also affected train operations, with CMRL informing passengers that services on the Yellow Line were experiencing delays due to technical issues.
In a subsequent update, the Metro announced that the technical glitch had been rectified and paper QR ticketing facilities on the Yellow Line were functioning again. Passengers requiring assistance were asked to contact the helpline at 1860 425 1515 or email customercare@cmrl.in.
This is the second such disruption involving the Metro's ticketing system in November. Earlier this month, a technical glitch affected ticketing services across Metro stations, leaving commuters unable to purchase tickets and causing difficulties for passengers trying to exit stations.
The disruption continued for nearly an hour, inconveniencing passengers, particularly during evening peak hours.
Passengers expressed concern over repeated technical failures, pointing out that disruptions to ticketing and train services could affect those relying on the Metro for their daily commute.