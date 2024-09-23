Metro waterline works delay EMU train service between Avadi and Ambattur

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has clarified that the delay in EMU train service between Avadi and Ambattur on Monday was due to Metro waterline insertion works by the state government.

Accordingly, a caution order was issued for EMU train operations on the up and down slow lines between Avadi and Ambattur Railway stations with effect from September 19, permitting a speed of up to 20 KMPH.

On Monday, a trackman, exclusively deputed to monitor and ensure the safe operation of EMU trains, with regard to the said caution order, stopped Suburban EMU Train no 43212 Tiruvallur - Chennai Central at the suburban terminal at the Avadi railway station around 8 am, as there was water stagnation in the tracks caused by the Metro water line insertion works.

Restoration works were then undertaken until about 8:43 am, following which normal train traffic resumed at 9 am with restricted speed between Avadi and Ambattur Railway stations, according to a press note.