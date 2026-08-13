Metro Water to restore slushy Secretariat Colony road

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said remedial measures were being taken to restore the slushy portion of 3rd Main Road in Secretariat Colony, Thoraipakkam, following the DT Next report titled "Delayed UGD work leaves Thoraipakkam road in disarray" published on August 13.
The Board, in response to the report, said the road surface had become slushy and slippery following light showers.
"As an immediate remedial measure, the slushy portion is being scraped and removed. Suitable filling material is being filled and compacted to restore the road to motorable condition," it said.
The Board further said the pipeline work on the 3rd Main Road was completed on June 21. Of the 60 household sewage connections to be provided, 24 had been completed, while work on the remaining connections was under way.
"Upon completion of the remaining HSC connections, the same will be handed over to GCC for permanent road restoration works," it said.
Residents had complained about the difficulties faced while navigating the road, which becomes muddy and hazardous whenever it rains, posing a threat to commuters, pedestrians and children using the stretch.