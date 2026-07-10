Metro Water to hold grievance meeting on July 11 in all zones

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will conduct its monthly grievance redressal meeting across all 15 Zones of the city on Saturday (July 11) from 10 am to 1 pm.
The grievance redressal meeting will be presided over by a Superintending Engineer.
The board has requested the public to participate in the meeting.
Residents can raise issues related to drinking water and sewerage issues, water and sewerage taxes and charges, and pending applications for new connections.
Information on rainwater harvesting and its maintenance will also be provided during the meeting.