Metro Water to appoint consultant for 400 MLD desalination plant at Minjur

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced in the Assembly that the plant would be established at an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore to augment drinking water supply to north Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri, and Minjur.

CMWSSB currently supplies around 1,240 MLD of water for domestic consumption and industrial use. More than 75% of its supply is sourced from six reservoirs, including Red Hills, Poondi, Chembarambakkam, and Veeranam, while the rest comes from other sources, including desalination plants.