Metro water supply to be interrupted in parts of Chennai till 26.09.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has announced temporary suspension of water supply to certain localities in view of water pipeline works on Ramakrishna Mutt Road in Mandaveli.

The works begin from tomorrow (September 24) and is expected to be completed by September 26.

During this period, water supply to the areas under the Thiruvallikeni zone, including Teynampet, Royapettah, Mylapore, Nandanam, Abhiramapuram, and Mandaveli as well as to Raja Annamalai Puram in the Adyar zone, will be temporarily suspended, a press release stated.

The CMWSSB urged the residents of these areas to store adequate drinking water in advance to manage the temporary disruption.

Additionally, it said that for urgent needs, residents can pre-book water tankers through its official website.

Meanwhile, areas without Metro water connection will continue to receive regular tanker deliveries without any interruption, the release added.

For further information, individuals can contact the CMWSSB helpline at 044-4567 4567.