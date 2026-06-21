Metro Water supply remains irregular in Ernavoor

CHENNAI: Residents of Kamarajar Nagar and Netaji Nagar in Ernavoor have been facing acute hardship due to an irregular supply of drinking water for more than a month, forcing many families to depend on purchased water cans for their daily needs.
According to residents, drinking water is normally supplied through pipelines from the overhead tank at Neithal Nagar, which has not reached several households for the past month.
Residents said that though water was being supplied from Manali as an alternative arrangement, residents alleged that it first reaches low-lying areas, and inadequate pressure prevents water from reaching elevated localities. As a result, several parts of Kamarajar Nagar and Netaji Nagar continue to face prolonged shortages.
Many households have been compelled to purchase 20-litre water cans regularly, adding to their monthly expenses amid rising living costs. Sathyanarayanan, a resident, said, “Water pressure in the pipelines is very low. Even though we pay Metro Water charges, we’re not receiving a reliable supply. We’re forced to buy 20-litre water cans regularly.”
Niranjan Patnaik, president of the Kamarajar Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said that distribution of drinking water had remained inconsistent for several months in both areas. “Only certain pockets receive water, while houses in elevated areas are left without supply. The pressure in the pipelines is also very low. Although a connection from Neithal Nagar was provided, the water is no longer supplied adequately or regularly,” he rued.
Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) acknowledged the issue and said that drinking water had been supplied from Manali over the past month. “However, insufficient pressure was preventing water from reaching higher-elevation areas, affecting supply in several localities,” an official stated. “Measures will be taken in the next phase of distribution to divert water from Neithal Nagar overhead tank to improve supply in the affected neighbourhoods.”