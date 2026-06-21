Metro Water supply remains irregular in Ernavoor

According to residents, drinking water is normally supplied through pipelines from the overhead tank at Neithal Nagar, which has not reached several households for the past month.

Residents said that though water was being supplied from Manali as an alternative arrangement, residents alleged that it first reaches low-lying areas, and inadequate pressure prevents water from reaching elevated localities. As a result, several parts of Kamarajar Nagar and Netaji Nagar continue to face prolonged shortages.