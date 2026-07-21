Metro Water officials seize five motors from Tondiarpet zone for water pilferage

CHENNAI: Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) launched a surprise raid targeting the illegal extraction of drinking water at Krishnamurthy Nagar and Valluvar Street in Ward 37 of the Tondiarpet zone following public complaints.
A press note from CMWSSB said that the crackdown, led by senior area engineers, led to the seizure of 5 electric motors connected to domestic lines to siphon off public water. CMWSSB has initiated strict enforcement actions, including disconnecting their water services, issuing legal notices, and levying heavy penalties under the CMWSSB Act of 1978.
The board reminded the public that fixing electric motors directly to water pipelines is strictly prohibited. Citizens are strongly urged to refrain from such unlawful activities, as monitoring will intensify across the city to protect the public supply.