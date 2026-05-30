Metro Water MD reviews progress of 400 MLD Perur desalination project

The Perur desalination plant is expected to benefit 22.67 lakh people in Greater Chennai, Tambaram Corporation and 20 village panchayats adjoining the city once commissioned.

Anand also reviewed operations at the existing 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli. He later inspected drinking water supply works worth Rs 99.25 crore in Sholinganallur zone and underground sewerage projects worth Rs 697.17 crore being executed in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam and Uthandi.

The project is expected to provide 4,986 house service connections benefiting around 42,206 people in Neelankarai, while the underground sewerage projects will provide 18,227 sewer connections, covering an estimated 1.47 lakh residents in the five coastal localities.