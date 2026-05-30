Metro Water MD reviews progress of 400 MLD Perur desalination project

CHENNAI: T Anand, Managing Director, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Friday inspected the construction of the 400 MLD seawater desalination plant at Perur, a project being implemented at a cost of Rs 5,814 crore with funding from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Located on ECR, the project was launched in August 2023 and is being developed to augment Chennai’s long-term drinking water supply.
At present, Chennai receives water from reservoirs including Poondi, Red Hills, Cholavaram, Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai, Chembarambakkam and Veeranam, in addition to the existing 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli.
Metro Water officials said that the construction of key components including intake structures, treatment units, storage facilities, administrative buildings and electrical infrastructure was under way. As part of the marine works, 2,500 metres of HDPE pipeline has been laid in the sea, including two intake pipelines and a brine outfall pipeline. The project also includes laying transmission pipelines from Perur to Porur. Of the planned 59-km pipeline network, 37.13 km of pipes have been procured and pipe-laying work has commenced on 10.32 km.
The Perur desalination plant is expected to benefit 22.67 lakh people in Greater Chennai, Tambaram Corporation and 20 village panchayats adjoining the city once commissioned.
Anand also reviewed operations at the existing 110 MLD and 150 MLD desalination plants at Nemmeli. He later inspected drinking water supply works worth Rs 99.25 crore in Sholinganallur zone and underground sewerage projects worth Rs 697.17 crore being executed in Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam and Uthandi.
The project is expected to provide 4,986 house service connections benefiting around 42,206 people in Neelankarai, while the underground sewerage projects will provide 18,227 sewer connections, covering an estimated 1.47 lakh residents in the five coastal localities.