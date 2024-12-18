Metro Water lab in Kilpauk gets NABL accreditation

CHENNAI: The laboratory of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in Kilpauk for testing drinking water has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The Metro Water board had constructed a drinking water testing lab at an estimated cost of Rs 7.05 crore in Kilpauk. The waste is tested for drinking and construction needs according to IS 10500:2012 and IS 456:2000 standards, respectively.

Now, the laboratory has received accreditation from NABL, noted an official release from CMWSSB on Wednesday. Additionally, sewage water samples treated through treatment plants in multi-story residential buildings and commercial complexes are tested for quality in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board standards before being mixed into the CMWSSB’s sewage system, the statement further added.

So, the public and construction companies can use this modern testing lab to test the water quality of drinking water in their homes. Water from commercial establishments, multi-story buildings, wells, and deep wells, and samples meant for construction purposes and treated wastewater can be tested here.