Metro Water board MD inspects damaged pipeline along GNT Road in Puzhal

CHENNAI: T Anand, managing director, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), on Thursday inspected urgent repair works on a 1,200 mm wide water pipeline (main) that burst along the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road in Puzhal.
The pipeline burst on May 19 near the Cycle Shop bus stop on GNT Road, immediately halting the water pumping out from the 300 MLD-capacity Puzhal Water Treatment Plant. Work is currently under way to replace the damaged section with a new 25-foot pipe.
During his inspection, the MD instructed officials to execute the repairs on a war footing to restore regular supply rapidly. He also ordered continuous monitoring of the main pipeline networks linked to all water treatment plants across the city.