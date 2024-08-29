Metro Water area office in Tondiarpet to shift to Ennore High Road on Friday

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday issued a notice that the Tondiarpet area office will be relocated from August 30 to Ennore High Road in Tondiarpet.

As per the release, the Tondiarpet area office is located at Sundaram Pillai Nagar, 4th Main Road, which will be shifted to the Patel Nagar Water Distribution Station at Ennore Highway in Tondiarpet.

The public is requested to visit the new address for complaints related to drinking water and sewage and pay taxes.

For any queries, call assistant engineer 8144930038, and deputy assistant engineer 8144930210.