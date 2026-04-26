Metro users can now check balance for NCMC

T Eashwari, an IT professional, who has been using the card for a year expressed that she used to be frustrated by not being able to know the balance and keep track of the charges. “But, during the recent trips in Metro Rail using NCMC, I noticed that I get the ticket fare for the route travelled and, importantly, the available balance on SMS,” she said.



Another commuter, M Kamalesh, added that such transparency was welcome and that CMRL should soon introduce online recharge of NCMC.

“I use the Metro for my office commute. Hence, I recharge with a high amount frequently. As CMRL has ensured a feature to show balance in the card, it should also allow online recharge, so that passengers can skip queuing up near the ticketing counter,” he said.