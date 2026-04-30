Metro trains to run on Sunday schedule on May 1 for Labour Day

CHENNAI: Metro rail services in the city will operate as per the Sunday timetable on May 1 in view of Labour Day, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Chennai Metro Rail administration said the change has been made as passenger footfall is expected to be lower due to the public holiday.
As per the revised schedule, trains will run from 5 am to 11 pm. Services will be operated at 10-minute intervals between 5 am and 12 pm, and at 7-minute intervals from 12 pm to 8 pm.
From 8 pm to 10 pm, trains will run every 10 minutes, while the frequency will be reduced to 15 minutes between 10 pm and 11 pm.
Officials said the temporary schedule is in line with standard holiday operations followed during days with reduced commuter demand.
Labour Day, observed on May 1 every year, is a government holiday, leading to fewer office commuters and lower peak-hour congestion across the network.