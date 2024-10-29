Metro Train Service update on account of Deepavali Holidays
CHENNAI: On account of Deepavali Holidays, for the convenience of Metro train passengers going to their hometowns, the following Metro Trains services schedule are being planned.
Tomorrow 30.10.2024 (Wednesday):
Service hours: 05:00hrs to 00:00hrs (First train departs at 05:00hrs from all terminal and last train departs at 00:00 hrs from all terminals)
Between 08:00hrs to 11:00hrs and 17:00hrs to 20:00hrs, Metro Trains will be available;
* Green Line: (Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro to St. Thomas Mount Metro) - Every 6 minutes
* Blue Line: (Airport to Wimco Nagar Depot) - Every 6 minutes
➢ Between Washermenpet Metro & Arignar Anna Alandur Metro - Every 3 minutes
From 05:00hrs to 08:00hrs; 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs and20:00hrs to 00:00hrs : Metro Trains will be available every 7 minutes in both Blue Line and Green Line.
On 31.10.2024 (Thursday) & 01.11.2024 (Friday): Metro Trains will operate as per Holiday Timetable):
1. Regular Metro Rail Services from 05:00hrs to 23:00hrs.
2. Metro Trains will be available at 10-minute intervals from 05:00hrs to 12:00hrs and from 20:00hrs to 22:00hrs
3. Metro Trains will be available at 7-minute intervals from 12:00hrs to 20:00hrs
4. Also, Metro Trains will be available at 15-minute intervals from 22:00hrs to 23:00hr