Metro to follow Sunday schedule on May 1 for May Day

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail will operate trains as per the Sunday timetable from 5 am to 11 pm today owing to the May Day holiday.
During peak hours between 12 noon and 8 pm, the trains will ply with a frequency of seven minutes.
In non-peak hours, from 5 am to 12 noon and from 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be operated in a 10-minute headway.
During the extended non-peak hours, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes.
CMRL has also requested passengers to share their inputs for the ongoing survey, which is open till May 10, available on the CMRL's official website or from the social media platforms.