Metro Rail's average daily ridership reaches 4.64 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ridership of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had spiked two-fold, with average per-day ridership reaching 4.64 lakh per day, said data provided by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
As per the data, the ridership has seen a sharp spike from 2021-22 to date. The average ridership in 2021-22 stood at 1.90 lakh/day. In 2022-23, it increased to 3.41 lakh, and in 2023-24, it spiked to 4.58 lakh. Till December 2025, the per-day ridership touched 4.64 lakh.
The ridership recorded by Chennai Metro Rail has been higher than that of Kochi Metro, Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, Pune Metro, Ahmedabad and Lucknow Metro Rail projects, it said.
The Ministry in the Lok Sabha has stated that the Chennai Metro Rail phase II is under construction for 118.9 km.
The revenue generated by Chennai Metro Rail from 2020-21 to 2024-25 stood at Rs 149.59 crore in 2020-21, Rs 210.85 crore in 2021-22, Rs 485.21 crore in 2022-23, Rs 1,558.30 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 623.79 crore in 2024-25. With CMRL preparing to launch phase II, the ridership is expected to surge further.