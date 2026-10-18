Metro Rail to follow Sunday timetable on 19th and 20th October

On the Blue and Green Lines, the Metro services will operate from 5 am to 11 pm. Trains will run at intervals of ten minutes between 5 am and noon and between 8 pm and 10 pm.

During the afternoon and evening peak period, from noon to 8 pm, the trains will be available every seven minutes. The frequency will be reduced to one train every 15 minutes between 10 pm and 11 pm.

On the newly opened Yellow Line, the Metro services will operate from 7 am to 9 pm on both days, with trains available at intervals of 15 minutes throughout the operating hours.

CMRL has urged commuters to plan their journeys according to the revised holiday schedule.