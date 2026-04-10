Metro Rail key to Chennai's infrastructure, CM Stalin assures quick completion

CHENNAI: After travelling by Metro train, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said the second phase of the project would be completed soon.
Accompanied by Thousand Lights candidate N Ezhilan, who is seeking re-election, Stalin travelled on the Chennai Metro and interacted directly with passengers, seeking their views on the DMK government's performance and its flagship schemes.
During the journey, he mingled with commuters, greeted them, and engaged in brief conversations, highlighting his government's welfare measures and development initiatives.
Stalin travelled from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign. He later greeted the public, shook hands with commuters and posed for selfies.
"We are continuing the welfare initiatives of our leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, " Stalin said.
In a post on X titled "DMK: The driving force of Chennai's development", he said the journey was filled with people's affection and recalled his role in the development of the Metro Rail project.
He noted that during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, he had visited Japan to secure financial assistance from JICA for the project. He added that crores of passengers have travelled in the first phase of the Chennai Metro, connecting Wimco Nagar to Chennai Airport and Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount.
Stalin said work on the second phase is progressing rapidly and that the new corridors would be completed soon, ensuring seamless and hassle-free travel while reducing traffic congestion in the city and its suburbs.
He added that once key corridors including Chennai Airport–Kilambakkam, Koyambedu–Pattabhiram, Poonamallee–Sunguvarchatram, Tambaram–Guindy, Lighthouse–High Court, and Siruseri–Kalaignar Convention Centre are completed, Chennai will become one of the cities in India with the longest Metro network.
"Let our dream of developing Chennai succeed. We will win together, " he said.