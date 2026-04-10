Metro Rail key to Chennai's infrastructure, CM Stalin assures quick completion

Accompanied by Thousand Lights candidate N Ezhilan, who is seeking re-election, Stalin travelled on the Chennai Metro and interacted directly with passengers, seeking their views on the DMK government's performance and its flagship schemes.

During the journey, he mingled with commuters, greeted them, and engaged in brief conversations, highlighting his government's welfare measures and development initiatives.

Stalin travelled from Chennai Central Metro Station to DMS Metro Station as part of his election campaign. He later greeted the public, shook hands with commuters and posed for selfies.

"We are continuing the welfare initiatives of our leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, " Stalin said.