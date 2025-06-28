Metro Rail construction mishap: Worker injured after iron rod falls in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A worker was injured in an accident at a Metro Rail construction site in Koyambedu after a iron rod suddenly fell during ongoing work.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred while iron rods were being fixed into concrete as part of the Chennai Metro Rail expansion project.

Ann iron rod used in the construction work snapped or fell unexpectedly, hitting a worker at the site.

The injured employee was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment, reports added.