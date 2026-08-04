Metro floats tender for painting works at 11 elevated phase I stations

The stations covered under the contract are Koyambedu, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus, Arumbakkam, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, St Thomas Mount, Airport, Meenambakkam, Nanganallur Road, Guindy and Little Mount.

“The tender has been floated as part of the beautifying works by the CMRL. The works are done in a phased manner, by currently choosing 11 stations and the remaining will be carried out subsequently,” said a CMRL official.

“There are a slew of posters, mostly by political parties being stuck on Metro pillars and barricades. CMRL should ban this and also impose a fine. As CMRL has decided to begin beautifying works, focus should be extended on Metro pillars on elevated lines too,”said V Padmanaban, a travel enthusiast and resident of Ekattuthangal.