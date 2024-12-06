Meth, ganja seized in Chennai, Avadi

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested in two separate cases for possessing methamphetamine at Maduravoyal and Ramapuram. In another case, police in Avadi seized 25 kg of ganja and arrested two people.

On Thursday, a special team of Maduravoyal police monitored the area around the Poonamallee flyover and found a man, later identified as T Somashankar (37) of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, acting suspiciously beneath it. When checked, the police found two grams of the drug and four syringes in his possession.

At Ramapuram, the police conducted a check based on a tip-off and found a man, A Vignesh (27), in possession of 1.7 grams of the drug.

At Ambattur, R Suraj (21) and N Shamnad (20), both hailing from Kerala, were arrested by the Ambattur Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police from near the Ambattur OT bus stand for allegedly smuggling and selling 25 kg of ganja. The duo told investigators that they sourced the ganja from Odisha and were planning to sell it to guest workers.