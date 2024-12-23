Meth from Manipur seized in Chennai in city cops’ largest haul in 2024

CHENNAI: The drug seizure on Saturday in which they nabbed a duo with 1.5 kg methamphetamine was the largest in the year by the Chennai city police. Sources said the drug worth several crores was sourced from Manipur and was brought to Tamil Nadu.

The arrested persons were identified as V Venkatesan (41) of Madhavaram and K Karthik (36) of Triplicane. The Madhavaram police received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in their jurisdiction after which a police team that was on vigil apprehended the duo at Roja Nagar.

Police caught them with a 1.5 kg bundle of the drug. Investigations revealed that Venkatesan was procuring methamphetamine from Manipur from a person he became friends with while serving prison time in the northeastern State.

The drugs were brought by road evading various checkpoints and handed over to Venkatesan, who then used his distribution network to sell the drugs in and around Chennai.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case in Madipakkam, the police arrested a 30-year-old man, Sadam Hussain, for possession of five grams of methamphetamine. Also, the city police seized 7.5 gm of the drug and arrested Balaji (31), Vigneshwaran (30) and Jayason (32) from near the Koyambedu bus terminus.