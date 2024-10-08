Mercury level on IAF air show day was normal, says RMC

CHENNAI: Though five people died and over 200 fainted during the IAF air show at the Marina beach, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) clarified that the mercury level was normal and recorded 34.3-degree Celsius (93.7-degree Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

“It was not advisable for people to stand under the sun between 11 to 2 pm,” he stated.

As per bulletin, the department had predicted that the maximum temperature on Sunday was likely to be near normal in the city and suburbs, and would hover around 32-degree and 34-degree Celsius. “The temperature recorded on Sunday was normal. Though the weather conditions were predicted to be normal, it’s advisable not to venture outdoors especially from 11 am to 2 pm. If you stand for over 2-3 hours, you’d fall sick,” a senior official at RMC told DT Next.

Additionally, the models installed at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations would predict the temperature and rainfall levels only in these two areas. The department was unable to forecast the actual maximum temperature recorded in and around Marina Beach.

“The local body would have models to predict the maximum temperature recorded at Marina beach,” he added.

However, the Corporation authorities said that the models were installed only to record the rainfall data in the city.