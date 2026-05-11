MEMUs to be cut short in Jolarpettai, Villupuram sections today

CHENNAI: MEMU train services in the Jolarpettai and Villupuram sections will be partially affected on May 12 due to engineering works and line blocks.
In the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section, a line and power block has been scheduled at Jolarpettai yard from 2.10 pm to 4.10 pm.
As a result, the KSR Bengaluru–Jolarpettai train departing Bengaluru at 8.45 am will not run between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai.
The return service which leaves Jolarpettai at 3 pm, will also remain partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti.
Similarly, in the Chennai Beach–Villupuram section, a block has been permitted at Perani yard from 12.05 pm to 3.35 pm.
Due to this, the Tambaram–Villupuram train leaving Tambaram at 9.40 am will not run between Tindivanam and Villupuram.
Similarly, the Villupuram–Chennai train departing Villupuram at 1.30 pm, will remain cancelled between Villupuram and Tindivanam.