MEMUs to be cut short in Jolarpettai, Villupuram sections today

In the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section, a line and power block has been scheduled at Jolarpettai yard from 2.10 pm to 4.10 pm.

As a result, the KSR Bengaluru–Jolarpettai train departing Bengaluru at 8.45 am will not run between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai.

The return service which leaves Jolarpettai at 3 pm, will also remain partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti.