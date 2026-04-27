MEMU services cut short in Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section on April 28

CHENNAI: MEMU train services in the Arakkonam–Jolarpettai section will be partially affected on April 28 (Tuesday) due to a line and power block between Jolarpettai and Vaniyambadi yard. The block will be in place from 2 pm to 4 pm.
As a result, two MEMU services will be cut short on the day. The KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU departing at 8.45 am, will not run between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai. The return, which leaves Jolarpettai at 3 pm, will not operate between Jolarpettai and Somanayakkanpatti.