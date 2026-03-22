Memory in motion: Guuranda x KMMC turns Chennai’s Tower Park into a living story

Jacob Boehme, an award-winning theatre maker and choreographer, is the artistic director for Guuranda x KMMC, which is presented in collaboration with KM Music Conservatory and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Talking about the uniqueness of the performance, Jacob says, “I use a process called Memory in Movement, a methodology I’ve been developing for 18 years.

I work with the memories and lived experiences of the dancers themselves to create choreography and movement. The memories are aligned to themes in our Creation Stories (stories which sometimes give us moral lessons about pride and ego, land and responsibility). So, the dancers end up dancing each other's memories on stage.”