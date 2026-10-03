Membership to Anna Centenary Library costly for outstation candidates

The Anna Centenary Library, one of the city’s major public knowledge hubs, has become a popular destination for competitive examination aspirants, research scholars and readers seeking a conducive environment for reading and self earning.

However, readers from other districts said that the membership procedure has become a hurdle, particularly for those without a Chennai address proof. Those having a regional address at Chennai or Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu (KTCC) can obtain library membership by submitting Aadhaar or other government issued identity documents carrying their address.

But, readers from other districts are required to provide an ‘address accreditation’ certificate attested by a Notary Public for membership. Raja, a library member from a Delta district, said the annual membership fee was only Rs 200, but obtaining the required address attestation had cost him Rs 500. “Some people have reportedly paid around Rs 2,000 to get the address certificate from a Notary Public. It is unreasonable to spend several times the annual membership fee merely to complete the address verification process,” he lamented.