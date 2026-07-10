Mega job fair at Loyola College to feature over 500 firms on July 11

CHENNAI: More than 500 companies are expected to participate in the Mega Chennai Job Fair to be held at Loyola College on July 11, offering over 50,000 employment opportunities across multiple sectors.
In a press release, The Rise and GiveLife Foundations said the job fair is being jointly organised with the support of Loyola College and Chennai's HR community.
Companies from manufacturing, information technology, IT-enabled services, banking and finance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and training, logistics, tourism, retail, sales and marketing are among those expected to recruit candidates.
The organisers said 216 manufacturing companies and 94 firms from the IT and ITES sectors have already confirmed participation. They expect the event to become one of the largest employment initiatives conducted in the country.
The Rise and GiveLife Foundations said they have previously organised similar large-scale recruitment drives. A job fair held in Tirunelveli in June 2025 reportedly resulted in over 8,000 candidates receiving offer letters in a single day, while another event in Tiruchy in February 2026 helped more than 12,000 candidates secure employment opportunities.
For the Chennai event, the organisers have set a target of issuing more than 25,000 offer letters in a single day.
Participation will be free for candidates who complete prior registration. Candidates who attend without pre-registering will have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100. Pre-registered candidates will also receive online interview preparation and training sessions, priority access to participating companies, and greater flexibility in choosing preferred employers.
Interested candidates can register through the GiveLife website or contact the organisers at 75300 88293 for further details, the release added.