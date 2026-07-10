Mega job fair at Loyola College to feature over 500 firms on July 11

In a press release, The Rise and GiveLife Foundations said the job fair is being jointly organised with the support of Loyola College and Chennai's HR community.

Companies from manufacturing, information technology, IT-enabled services, banking and finance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and training, logistics, tourism, retail, sales and marketing are among those expected to recruit candidates.

The organisers said 216 manufacturing companies and 94 firms from the IT and ITES sectors have already confirmed participation. They expect the event to become one of the largest employment initiatives conducted in the country.