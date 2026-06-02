Meet the Chennai youth working to save Olive Ridley turtles

“Imagine navigating an entire ocean without GPS, maps or technology, relying only on nature’s instinct,” he says. Learning about the turtles’ long migrations and the dangers they face from plastic pollution and ghost nets to habitat loss and climate change when they travel across international borders and go through countless challenges, has changed his perspective. “My admiration slowly turned into responsibility,” he reflects.

Volunteering with conservation groups taught him that conservation is about far more than wildlife. “Conservation isn’t just about saving animals. It’s about people, community, awareness and action,” he adds. He believes young people should never underestimate the power of curiosity. “Most conservationists didn’t begin with answers; they began with curiosity.”