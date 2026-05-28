Meet Starvoirs, the Chennai collective turning astronomy into experiential travel

The experience stayed with him long after the trip ended. During weekdays, he continued working at a bank. But weekends became reserved for camping trips, astronomy sessions and long drives in search of darker skies.

“I started reading more books about stargazing and travelling specifically for astronomy. For almost five years, that became my routine,” he says.

In 2018, he quit banking and pursued the interest full-time. A few years later, Starvoirs was born. Today, the collective has a six-member team organising astronomy-led trips across India, including destinations such as Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and several locations within Tamil Nadu.

But the trips are not just about telescopes and planets. Bhavanandhi wanted to create experiences where people could connect with a place throughout the day and not just during the night.

“Stargazing is one part of it. We wanted travellers to engage with the landscape, local culture and people as well. So every trip comes with a mix of activities. During the day, there could be trekking, birdwatching, village walks, storytelling sessions or interactions with local communities. At night, travellers gather under open skies for astronomy sessions. Most trips are timed around new moon phases, when the skies are darker and stars are more visible,” he explains.

One of their upcoming July trips will include sessions with historian Anirudh Kanisetti, who will speak about the Cholas and South Indian history during the daytime, before the group moves into stargazing sessions later in the night.

The collective has also been experimenting with unusual collaborations that combine travel with art and literature. Recently, Starvoirs organised a stargazing and book discussion session with author Sowmiya Ashok around her book The Dig: Keeladi and the Politics of India’s Past.

Music has become another important part of their journeys. Over the years, the group has collaborated with musicians including Chinmayi, Pradeep Kumar, Kalyani Nair, Haricharan and Kaber Vasuki.