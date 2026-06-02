Meet Chennai's new-gen ninjas for turtles

CHENNAI: A fascination with the ocean sparked by the animated film Finding Nemo eventually developed into a commitment to marine conservation for the 23-year-old C Jeffrey Aaron Mark, Assistant Program Coordinator and Researcher. While pursuing zoology and later studying wildlife and biodiversity, he came across the remarkable story of Olive Ridley turtles and the journey began with a child-like curiosity.
“Imagine navigating an entire ocean without GPS, maps or technology, relying only on nature’s instinct,” he says. Learning about the turtles’ long migrations and the dangers they face from plastic pollution and ghost nets to habitat loss and climate change when they travel across international borders and go through countless challenges, has changed his perspective. “My admiration slowly turned into responsibility,” he reflects.
Volunteering with conservation groups taught him that conservation is about far more than wildlife. “Conservation isn’t just about saving animals. It’s about people, community, awareness and action,” he adds. He believes young people should never underestimate the power of curiosity. “Most conservationists didn’t begin with answers; they began with curiosity.”
For Faustina Roberts, 25, a PhD scholar working on reptiles, conservation begins with understanding species that are often overlooked or misunderstood. Her interest in reptiles led her into turtle conservation, where she became increasingly aware of the threats turtles face globally.
One issue she highlights is light pollution. Hatchlings emerging at night often mistake artificial lights for natural light sources and move inland instead of towards the sea. “These turtles deserve to live,” she remarks. “Every single species of flora and fauna matters because even if one becomes extinct, the whole food chain can collapse.” For her, educating young minds is crucial to ensuring humans and wildlife can coexist.
Jomi Jose, 25, a Nature Educator at Palluyir Trust for Nature Education and Research, believes conservation must go beyond awareness campaigns. Having observed turtle conservation efforts and hatchery operations, she has seen first-hand how dedicated volunteers work throughout the nesting season.
“When you think of conservation, you’re not only protecting a creature, you’re protecting the whole habitat,” she explains. Since turtles depend on both the ocean and the shoreline, protecting one without the other is impossible. Only action leads to action,” adds Jomi.
For Claudia Pinheiro, 28, conservation grew from a lifelong fascination with the living world. Childhood curiosity later evolved into biodiversity education and advocacy work. Through field visits and nature walks, she has discovered countless species hidden within Chennai’s urban spaces.
“Only when we look, we’ll know,” she opines. She believes that many people fail to protect natural spaces simply because they are unaware of the biodiversity around them. “People need to know their neighbouring creatures too. Only then will they feel the need to protect them.”
Similarly, Gowtham Marimuthu, 24, a nature educator with Palluyir Trust, discovered turtle conservation during his school years. Having grown up near the coast, he often saw turtles washed ashore but never understood the reasons behind their deaths until he joined conservation efforts.
Over time, his experiences connected turtle conservation with larger environmental issues. “I realised that climate change is not just changing human lives, it is transforming the entire world,” he said.
Concerns about what future generations might lose strengthened his commitment to conservation. “Future generations might never get to see species we see today.”
For Gowtham who also volunteers at SSTCN, the solution lies in introducing children to nature early. “If children are given enough exposure to nature, conservation will naturally become a part of their lives,” he said.
Together, the five young conservationists share a common belief: awareness is only the beginning. Whether through education, research, advocacy or hands-on conservation, they are demonstrating that protecting endangered species such as the Olive Ridley turtle starts with understanding nature and choosing to act before it is too late.