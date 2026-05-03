Meenambakkam records Chennai's highest 40.6°C

A yellow alert was issued for 14 districts with light to moderate rain at a few places. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas on Monday. The maximum temperature may see a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius till May 7.

Explaining rainfall predictions, VR Durai, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, RMC, said, "Synoptic symptoms are favourable for the moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Along with a north-south trough now running from South Chhattisgarh to Comorin Area across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. This may bring light to moderate rain and heavy rain alerts in the central, south and Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu till May 9."