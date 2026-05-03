Meenambakkam records Chennai's highest 40.6°C

CHENNAI: One day before 'Agni Natchathiram or Kathariveyil', the peak of summer, Chennai's Meenambakkam station on Sunday recorded the highest temperature of 40.6°C as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city.
A yellow alert was issued for 14 districts with light to moderate rain at a few places. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas on Monday. The maximum temperature may see a gradual fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius till May 7.
Explaining rainfall predictions, VR Durai, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, RMC, said, "Synoptic symptoms are favourable for the moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Along with a north-south trough now running from South Chhattisgarh to Comorin Area across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. This may bring light to moderate rain and heavy rain alerts in the central, south and Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu till May 9."
"As the temperature increases in the coastal region, due to heat-driven convection, we expect rain on Monday evening. The heat may be intense in the state in the third week of May," added VR Durai.
On Sunday, Meenambakkam recorded the highest ever temperature so far, with 105.08°F (40.6°C ). Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the state with 108.86°F, followed by 107.96°C in Tondi and Tirutani.
The weather department said, "Heavy rains will occur at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts on Monday, says the weather bulletin".
Similar rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts on May 8 and 9, added the bulletin.