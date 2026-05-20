Meenambakkam blisters at 107°F, no respite for capital till weekend

CHENNAI: With the capital blistering under the hot sun, the temperature at Meenambakkam crossed 107°F (42°C), a first in the city and the highest in the state on Wednesday. Nungambakkam recorded 105°F (40.7°C), the Regional Meteorological Centre said.
The RMC has forecast high maximum temperatures and humidity till May 23, which is likely to cause discomfort in the northern coastal areas.
RMC weather bulletin noted that maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas until May 24. On Thursday, Chennai's maximum temperature is likely to be around 40°C, and the minimum temperature dips to 29°C. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning, the bulletin noted.
Similar to Meenambakkam, Vellore and Tiruttani also crossed 106°F. Kodaikanal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 55.4°F (13°C) in the hill areas of Tamil Nadu.
In Ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Erode and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places on Thursday.
Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Erode and Nilgiris on Friday.
Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas till Saturday.