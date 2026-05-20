Meenambakkam blisters at 107°F, no respite for capital till weekend

The RMC has forecast high maximum temperatures and humidity till May 23, which is likely to cause discomfort in the northern coastal areas.

RMC weather bulletin noted that maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas until May 24. On Thursday, Chennai's maximum temperature is likely to be around 40°C, and the minimum temperature dips to 29°C. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning, the bulletin noted.